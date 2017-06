–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia's Gazprom energy major will produce 450 billion cubic meters of natural gas this year, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee Alexey Miller said at an annual shareholders meeting Friday.

"Taking into account actual production in the first six months of 2017, we forecast the annual output by the end of the year at over 450 billion cubic meters, which is higher than the annual rates in the previous three years," Miller said.

Gazprom renewed natural gas production growth in 2016 at 419.1 bcm, including 9.4 bcm of associated petroleum gas, he added.