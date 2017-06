© Sputnik/ Dmitri Astakhov Medvedev: Russian Cabinet to Submit Extension of Response to EU Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian government is not planning to expand the list of banned products as part of response measures to western sanctions, a source in the government's financial and economic block told Sputnik.

"No, everything that has been done is done," the source said Friday.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, speaking on the eve of the European Union's extended six-month economic sanctions against Russia taking effect Friday, vowed that the government would deliberate extending the response measures throughout 2018.