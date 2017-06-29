Kremlin Won’t Heed Statements by Foreign Leaders About Russia's Regions

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov Russian Primorye Region Seeks Funds From Swiss Pharma Investor MSD

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media reported, citing one of the country's lawmakers, that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko ordered the constitution commission to work out the amendments as for the status of Crimea.

"I just cannot understand, about what change of status of the Russian region are we speaking… We do not take into consideration the statements of foreign leaders as for our regions," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the reports about Poroshenko's order.

Crimea seceded from Ukraine and reunified with Russia after 96 percent of its voters supported such a move through a referendum in March 2014. The referendum was held after new authorities took power in Kiev after what many considered to be a coup.

Kiev, as well as Brussels and Washington, did not recognize the decision of Crimea's residents. Russian authorities have repeatedly said that the Crimean population decided to rejoin Russia in a democratic procedure.