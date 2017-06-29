Medvedev: Russia Budget Deficit to Stand at $25.4Bln in 2018

© Sputnik/ Dmitri Astakhov Medvedev: Russian Cabinet to Submit Extension of Response to EU Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian budget deficit will stand at 1.5 trillion rubles ($25.4 billion) in 2018, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday.

"The income is projected at the level of 14.7 trillion rubles, the spending – at 16.2 trillion rubles. Therefore, the deficit [will be] around 1.5 trillion rubles," Medvedev said at a government meeting.

According to Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, the 2018 deficit will be the lowest in recent years.

"The budget deficit in 2018 will stand at 1.6 percent of the GDP … This is the lowest deficit in recent years … In the future, a gradual reduction of budget deficit is forecast to 0.9 percent of the GDP in 2019 and to 0.8 percent of the GDP in 2020," Siluanov said at the meeting.