14:50 GMT +329 June 2017
    The Russian government will submit for President Vladimir Putin's consideration a proposal to extend response measures to EU sanctions for the entirety of 2018, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday.

    Medvedev: Russian Cabinet to Submit Extension of Response to EU Sanctions

    Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that negative factors such as sanctions and capital controls will continue influencing the Russian economy in the coming years.

    EU Anti-Russia Sanctions Just Political Tool - EU Lawmaker
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian government will submit for President Vladimir Putin's consideration a proposal to extend response measures to EU sanctions for the entirety of 2018, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday.

    "We will naturally respond adequately. That is why yesterday we discussed this issue with the president. The government will submit proposals to the president to extend response measures for another year until December 31, 2018," Medvedev said.

    Speaking at a cabinet session, he expressed regret that "our European partners continue this not very constructive line with regard to our state."

    "Once again, politics takes over the economy and by and large over common sense in general," Medvedev said.

    EU Puts 'More Europe' Ahead of Citizens by Prolonging Sanctions on Russia - MP
    Negative factors such as sanctions and capital controls will continue influencing the Russian economy in the coming years, according to Russian prime minister.

    "The economy will continue to be affected by a number of negative factors in the coming years," Medvedev said at a cabinet session.

    He listed extended anti-Russia sanctions as well as foreign capital controls and technology market limits for Russian companies as examples.

    "All this, frankly speaking, is not the easiest circumstance. We must take [this] into account forming the government's work in the medium term," Medvedev said.

    Relations between Russia and the EU have deteriorated with the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, as western governments imposed economic sanctions on Russia, accusing Moscow of aiding independence supporters in eastern regions of the country.
    Russian Senator Says Extended Sanctions on Moscow Sign of EU's 'Inertia'
    Medvedev also stated that he expected that the Russian producers would be able to fully use the opportunities provided by the extension of measures in response to the extension of the EU sanctions.

    According to the Russian official, the measures are being introduced for protection of national interests and support the economy.

    "We support the Russian agriculture sector by introducing response measures. The agrarians repeatedly asked us to extend such measures," he said.

