Exterior Design of Russia's Newest Super-Heavy Carrier Rocket Almost Ready

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The design for the exterior of Russia's newest super-heavy carrier rocket has been almost finalized, Dmitry Panov, the general director of Tekhnomash, the head enterprise of Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation responsible for the implementation of the new technologies part of the Federal Space Program, told Sputnik.

"The project work on the super-heavy [carrier rocket] has been going on for several years already. It is included in the Federal Space Program, and we, of course, are actively involved in the process: we have participated in the development of the directive technology for the production of the central unit and developed a plant for the assembly of the central unit of this promising carrier. We work on the final exterior design of the rocket now and as soon as the works are transferred to the next stage, we will specify the list of tasks," Panov said.

Answering the question whether it was true that constructively the super-heavy carrier will consist of components of the Soyuz-5 medium-lift carrier rocket and the hydrogen-based third stage of the Angara-A5V rocket, Panov noted: "Within the framework of determining the appearance of the launch vehicle, several design options are being considered, among them there is one that you named."

In addition, according to the general director of Tekhnomash, work began on determining the appearance of the new Soyuz-5 launch vehicle.

"As for the new Soyuz-5 launch vehicle, today the work on this rocket is in the earliest stage, its shape is determined, design and technological solutions are being developed, therefore here Tekhnomash participates in the preparation of proposals on key technologies and in analysis of future manufacturing cooperation," Panov said.

He specified that Tekhnomash was engaged in technological support of the projects.

"Our work starts at the earliest stages, from the definition of the main constructive decisions, when the main technologies and the cooperation of producers are selected. Then, when the design documentation is already being developed, our enterprise simultaneously designs special equipment and develops new technological processes with the manufacturing enterprises," Panov concluded.

The Roscosmos expects to launch the first Soyuz-5 in 2022.