22:08 GMT +328 June 2017
    Bitcoin keychains on circuit board

    Moscow Restaurant Accepts Bitcoin Payments, May Install Cryptocurrency ATMs

    CC BY 2.0 / BTC Keychain / Bitcoin
    Russia
    A Moscow restaurant which recently became the first establishment in the Russian capital to allow customers to pay in Bitcoin is considering installing special cryptocurrency ATMs.

    Earlier this week a Moscow restaurant called Valenok became the first establishment in Russia where a customer paid his tab using the Bitcoin cryptocurrency.

    And now it appears that the restaurant owners, the Novikov Group, are considering installing specialized Bitcoin ATMs to assist the clients wishing to make payments using the cryptocurrency.

    "We seek to keep in step with the times, so if there is a customer demand for payments using this cryptocurrency, then we’ll install the necessary ATMs to ensure a proper level of service for our visitors," Mikhail Petuhov, managing partner at Novikov Group, told RIA Novosti.

    According to Petuhov, payments in Bitcoins will likely be made in the following way.

    "The seller generates a QR-code that contains the amount to be paid and the seller’s wallet address. The buyer scans this code using his Bitcoin phone app and makes the transaction," he explained.

    Meanwhile, Burger King Russia also recently announced that the company intends to allow its customers pay using Bitcoins.

    It should be noted however that the legal status of cryptocurrencies in Russia is yet to be defined.

