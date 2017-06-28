Register
    People by the new Press kiosks on the square in front of the Shabolovskaya metro station, Moscow

    Kremlin Undecided on Initiative to Block Foreign Media Violating Russian Laws

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Rodikov
    Initiatives to block foreign media outlets in Russia failing to comply with Russian legislation should be thoroughly worked through all departments and the Kremlin does not have a common position on this issue yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

    CNN Center
    CC BY 2.0 / red, white, and black eyes forever / CNN Center
    Americans Getting 'Sick and Tired' of 'Russian Factor' in US Media
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Earlier in the day, head of the Russian Federation Council's Commission for State Sovereignty Protection Andrei Klimov said the commission had offered to authorize telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor to block foreign media outlets working in Russia in case they violate the law.

    "Of course, such initiatives are subject to the most serious study by all departments. Therefore, I think that it is premature to talk about any common position in this regard," Peskov told reporters, answering how the Kremlin saw the proposal to block foreign media.

    Peskov noted that he was not aware of the details, so it was difficult for him to evaluate this initiative.

    Klimov recalled similar measures from across the Atlantic, where US Congressmen David Cicilline and Matthew Gaetz had drafted a bill that gives the US Justice Department expanded powers to investigate and identify subjects who intend to influence the country's political processes. The senator added that the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) currently allows to require documents on an organization's funding only after the initiation of an administrative or criminal case.

    It is also proposed to authorize the Russian Ministry of Justice to investigate the sources of financing of the media outlets registered on the territory of the Russian Federation, and if sources of foreign financing and activities in the interests of a foreign state are found, oblige such media to report on their activities in accordance with the law on foreign agents.

    In addition, the commission proposed to expand the powers of the Ministry of Justice to monitor non-profit organizations (NPOs), through which the internal political processes in Russia are influenced. Klimov stressed that this case had nothing in common with introduction of any kind of censorship.

