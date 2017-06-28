Organizer, Perpetrator of Nemtsov's Slaying Need to Be Found - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted on Wednesday the importance of finding an organizer in addition to the perpetrator of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov's shooting death two years ago.

"These cases are classified as the most difficult in solving because it is naturally important to find and bring to justice not only the perpetrators but also the organizers of such murders," Peskov told reporters.

Speaking on the day when a jury failed to agree on the verdict in Nemtsov's murder trial, the Kremlin spokesman stressed that complex cases "are very hard to investigate… sometimes this process takes years."