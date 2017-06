–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Delegations from 24 countries have confirmed their attendance of Russia's Eastern Economic Forum on September 6-7, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev told Sputnik.

"Delegations from 24 countries have already confirmed today. These are quite different countries. The Asia-Pacific region: China, Japan, Australia; Canada and the United States, as well as European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany and a number of others," Trutnev said.

Third Eastern Economic Forum that is due to take place in Vladivostok on September 6-7.