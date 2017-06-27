Telegram Founder Disavows Message on Development of Ways to Bypass Blocking

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Telegram service founder Pavel Durov disavowed the message about the development by the messenger of ways to bypass possible blocking in Russia in "two clicks", a relevant statement was published on his page in the Vkontakte social network.

"Russian media periodically take information from unofficial Russian-language channels about Telegram and pass them off as an address by our team. In particular, now media are actively quoting RBC, which writes about certain 'two clicks' to bypass the blocking, referring to the 'Telegram team'," the statement said.

"Do not allow yourselves to be deceived — all official statements about possible blocking or ways to circumvent it will be published in a centralized way in the Telegram blog on the telegram.org website," it said.

Durov added that the Telegram team had no official or unofficial Russian-language channels.

"The only messages in Russian connected with the official Telegram appear here — on my page in VK [Vkontakte]," he said.