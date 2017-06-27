Russian Energy Giant Rosneft Targeted in Massive Cyberattack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The company later added it has notified law enforcement officials in connection with the cyber intrusion.

"A powerful hacker attack was carried out on the company's servers," Rosneft said on Twitter, adding "we hope that this has nothing to do with the current judicial procedures."

Later, Rosneft said that the hacker attack that hit its servers has not affected production because it switched to a backup system.

"The hacker attack could have led to serious consequences, however due to the fact that the company switched to a backup control system of production, neither mining nor oil processing have stopped," Rosneft said on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Russian banks repelled a wave of cyberattacks.