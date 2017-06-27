Russian Energy Giant Rosneft Targeted in Massive Cyberattack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The company later added it has notified law enforcement officials in connection with the cyber intrusion.
"A powerful hacker attack was carried out on the company's servers," Rosneft said on Twitter, adding "we hope that this has nothing to do with the current judicial procedures."
"The hacker attack could have led to serious consequences, however due to the fact that the company switched to a backup control system of production, neither mining nor oil processing have stopped," Rosneft said on Twitter.
Earlier this year, Russian banks repelled a wave of cyberattacks.
