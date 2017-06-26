Register
    The Russian Navy's frigate Admiral Grigorovich sails in the Bosphorus on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey April 7, 2017

    Demand for Russian Warships Skyrockets Amid Syria Campaign

    © REUTERS/ Yoruk Isik
    International demand for Russian warships has been picking up since the start of Russia’s military operation in Syria, President Putin’s adviser on military-technical cooperation with foreign countries, Vladimir Kozhin, told reporters on Monday.

    “Everyone sees the great job our ships are doing there. Our ships are in high demand, especially frigates and corvettes,” Kozhin said, when asked how the impact Russia’s operation in Syria has had on the export of Russian naval ships.

    “We have also seen an uptick in foreign demand for our high-speed boats, coastal defense systems and small boats equipped with drones,” Vladimir Kozhin added.

    Russian frigate Admiral Essen launches Kalibr cruise missiles at ISIS facilities (the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia) near Palmyra.
    © Photo: Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Russian Navy Mediterranean Task Force Expanded to 15 Ships
    The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday that two Russian Navy warships and a submarine fired six Kalibr cruise missiles on Daesh targets in Syria.

    "The Russian Navy's Admiral Essen, Admiral Grigorovich frigates and Krasnodar submarine launched six Kalibr cruise missiles from the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea on Daesh terrorist group targets in Syria," the ministry said in a statement.

    The statement noted that the Krasnodat submarine carried out a submerged launch of the missiles.

    Since the start of its military campaign in Syria Russia has sent several naval groups to the eastern Mediterranean tasked with supporting anti-terrorist operations in Syria.

    The Russian Navy's guided missile destroyer Smetlivy sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    Track and Destroy: Russian Warships Hold Anti-Sub Drills in the Mediterranean
    The Russian ships, which have participated in these missions include the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, the Severomorsk and Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyers, the Admiral Grigorovich frigate and support vessels participated in the mission.

    Currently, the Russian naval group in the eastern Mediterranean includes at least six warships and three or four support vessels.

    Russian corvettes equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles capable of penetrating complex air defenses and hitting targets at a supersonic speed at a distance of some 2,000km will be permanently deployed in the Mediterranean.

