Demand for Russian Warships Skyrockets Amid Syria Campaign

“Everyone sees the great job our ships are doing there. Our ships are in high demand, especially frigates and corvettes,” Kozhin said, when asked how the impact Russia’s operation in Syria has had on the export of Russian naval ships.

“We have also seen an uptick in foreign demand for our high-speed boats, coastal defense systems and small boats equipped with drones,” Vladimir Kozhin added.

© Photo: Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation Russian Navy Mediterranean Task Force Expanded to 15 Ships

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday that two Russian Navy warships and a submarine fired six Kalibr cruise missiles on Daesh targets in Syria.

"The Russian Navy's Admiral Essen, Admiral Grigorovich frigates and Krasnodar submarine launched six Kalibr cruise missiles from the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea on Daesh terrorist group targets in Syria," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement noted that the Krasnodat submarine carried out a submerged launch of the missiles.

Since the start of its military campaign in Syria Russia has sent several naval groups to the eastern Mediterranean tasked with supporting anti-terrorist operations in Syria.

The Russian ships, which have participated in these missions include the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, the Severomorsk and Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyers, the Admiral Grigorovich frigate and support vessels participated in the mission.

Currently, the Russian naval group in the eastern Mediterranean includes at least six warships and three or four support vessels.

Russian corvettes equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles capable of penetrating complex air defenses and hitting targets at a supersonic speed at a distance of some 2,000km will be permanently deployed in the Mediterranean.