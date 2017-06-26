Nobody to Crack Down on NGOs in Russia - Upper House Speaker

© REUTERS/ Larry Downing Russia Has Right to Expel CIA Successor NGO - Former US Analyst

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Nobody is going to crack down on the work of non-governmental organizations in Russia, but the authorities would like to understand where financial injections from abroad are spent, Valentina Matvienko, speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, said Monday at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"No one bans the work of nonprofit organizations in the country, our legislation allows it, but we want to understand where such large financial injections that go to the country are spent… We know for sure: not on charity, not on humanitarian cooperation, not on cultural programs. Mainly to foundations, nonprofit organizations that are engaged in political activities," Matvienko said.

"Nobody is going to crack down, there are no such intentions. We are studying foreign experience, legislation in this area of foreign European countries," she said.