Register
11:25 GMT +326 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian-Ukrainian Antonov An-148 regional jet unveiled in Voronezh

    Russia to Phase Out An-148 Jet Production After Completion of Two Aircraft

    © RIA Novosti. Vladimir Lavrov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 14030

    Russia will phase out the manufacture of Ukraine's Antonov company An-148 passenger jets after the last two aircraft are built at the Voronezh Aircraft Manufacturing Company, a Russian aviation industry source said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An-148 was designed in the 1990s and its first flight was carried out in 2004. The aircraft developed by Ukraine's Antonov company is produced both in Ukraine and in Russia's city of Voronezh. The jets could be used for transportation of both passengers and cargoes, according to Antonov's website.

    "In Voronezh, the last couple of aircraft are being completed and the fate of the aircraft in Russia will not be developed further," the source told reporters.

    The Airbus Foundation logo at the side event
    © Flickr/ International Transport Forum
    Airbus, Antonov in Race for $826 million Indian Deal for Surveillance Planes

    Meanwhile, Russia continues promotion of another airliner, Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ-100), on the foreign markets. In 2016, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (CJSC) produced 18 twin-engine regional passenger airliners, one more than a year before, but way less than in 2014, when 37 Superjets have been manufactured. In 2017, the company intends to produce 35-39 jets, hence the year 2016 was characterized by active marketing efforts by CJSC.

    In May, CJSC made a major breakthrough on the way to expand the geography of clients. CityJet, an Irish regional airline and currently the only European customer of the Russian company, received the first SSJ-100 as part of the deal to lease 15 SSJ-100 planes with an option for another 16 aircraft. The total value of the deal is over $1 billion, including maintenance services. CityJet has retained an option to purchase 10 additional SSJ-100s.

    According to expert estimates, the delivery of the jets to a European customer despite political tensions demonstrated that the plane outperforms rivals like the Embraer 190, the Bombardier Q400 and the Antonov An-148 due to its aerodynamic characteristics based on a design by Sukhoi Civil Aircraft and the Central AeroHydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI). The plane's improved fuel efficiency should be attributed to superior aerodynamics and a new engine. The plane's low cost is another major advantage that does not diminish high passenger comfort levels of the plane assembled in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. Although the jet ranks among narrow-fuselage airliners, its fuselage is larger than those of direct rivals providing passengers with more comfortable seats, larger luggage racks and leg room.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top News From Around the World Through Camera Lens
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok