St. Petersburg Metro Attack Perpetrators Used Telegram at All Stages - FSB

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Terrorists on Russia's territory actively use Telegram messenger for communication between each other and their supervisors from abroad, FSB added.

"During the operational participation in the investigation into the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg underground on April 3, the FSB has obtained credible information that the suicide bomber, his fellows and a foreign supervisor had used Telegram messenger to hide their criminal plot at all stages of the preparation for the terrorist attack," the FSB statement said.

"Throughout the course of operational and tracking activities to detect hidden cells of international terrorist organizations, the Russian Federal Security Service records mass usage of online messengers by their members to carry out secret communication between each other and their supervisors from abroad," the FSB statement said.

According to the statement, "the Telegram messenger, which provides terrorists with the opportunity to create secret chats with a high level of encryption of transmitted information, is the most popular messenger among members of the international terrorist organizations in Russia."