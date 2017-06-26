Register
09:32 GMT +326 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Men pose with smartphones in front of a screen showing the Telegram logo in this picture illustration November 18, 2015.

    St. Petersburg Metro Attack Perpetrators Used Telegram at All Stages - FSB

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/File Photo
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (94)
    0 16040

    The individual, who carried out the attack in St. Petersburg underground in April, his fellows, as well as a foreign supervisor, used Telegram messenger at all stages of preparation for the attack, the Russian Federal Security Services (FSB) said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Terrorists on Russia's territory actively use Telegram messenger for communication between each other and their supervisors from abroad, FSB added.

    Counter-terrorism task-force of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alpha Group
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / SpetsnazAlpha / SpetsnazAlpha
    Terror-Related Crimes in Russia Dropped 10 Times Since 2012 - Antiterror Group

    "During the operational participation in the investigation into the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg underground on April 3, the FSB has obtained credible information that the suicide bomber, his fellows and a foreign supervisor had used Telegram messenger to hide their criminal plot at all stages of the preparation for the terrorist attack," the FSB statement said.

    "Throughout the course of operational and tracking activities to detect hidden cells of international terrorist organizations, the Russian Federal Security Service records mass usage of online messengers by their members to carry out secret communication between each other and their supervisors from abroad," the FSB statement said.

    According to the statement, "the Telegram messenger, which provides terrorists with the opportunity to create secret chats with a high level of encryption of transmitted information, is the most popular messenger among members of the international terrorist organizations in Russia."

    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (94)
    Tags:
    terror attack, Telegram, FSB, Saint Petersburg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top News From Around the World Through Camera Lens
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok