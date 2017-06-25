Russian Police Eliminate Two Militants in Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA (Sputnik) – Law enforcement forces in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan have killed two militants, a local police source service told Sputnik on Sunday.

“Police officers halted a car for a document check. The individuals in the car opened fire on the officers and were eliminated during return fire,” the source said, adding that the individuals were identified as members of a local militant group.

The incident took place on Sunday night in the Dagestani city of Khasavyurt.

Dagestan is a turbulent region located in Northern Caucasus and often facing deadly clashes between law enforcement forces and militants. The republic’s authority regularly introduces counterterror operation regimes citing the need to search for militants and their supporters.