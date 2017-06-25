Register
14:12 GMT +325 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A U.S. RC-135U flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea was intercepted by a Russian SU-27 Flanker June 19, 2017

    What's Behind 'Unprecedented' Number of Russia-NATO Aerial Intercepts

    © Photo: U.S. European Command
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 24251

    The number of reconnaissance aircraft intercepted along Russia’s border from June 12-18 was unprecedented, even by Cold War standards, according to Russian military expert Konstantin Sivkov.

    A US soldier peers through binoculars
    © AFP 2017/ TARIK TINAZAY
    NATO Steps Up Reconnaissance Near Russian Borders - General Staff
    Earlier, the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry "Krasnaya Zvezda" reported that in the last week (June 12-18) Russian jet fighters conducted 14 intercepts of foreign reconnaissance planes near the Russian border.

    A total of 23 reconnaissance flights were performed near the Russian border. In particular, there were 10 flights by US aircraft, including the RC-135 and the Global Hawk strategic drone. Four flights were conducted by the Norwegian air force on an R-3C Orion reconnaissance plane. The Swedish aviation conducted three flights. Britain and France performed two reconnaissance flights each.

    According to the newspaper, the intercepts were conducted by MiG-31 and Su-27 jets of the Russian air defense alert forces.

    NATO's F-16 fighter being driven away from the Russian defense minister's plane in the Baltic airspace by a Su-27 jet.
    © Photo: Youtube / Телеканал ЗВЕЗДА
    Closest of Calls: WATCH Su-27 Chase NATO F-16 Away From Russian Defense Minister's Plane
    For example, on June 19, an RC-135 plane was identified and intercepted by a Su-27 jet over the Baltic Sea while approaching the Russian border.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said that the RC-135 crew had carried out a provocative turn toward Russia's Su-27, adding that the Russian pilot reacted to the maneuver and kept escorting the reconnaissance plane until it changed its direction of flight away from the Russian border. Ten minutes after the incident, another RC-135 entered the zone, which was also intercepted by the Russian Su-27, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

    "The number is unprecedented, especially taking into account the fact that there is no Cold War today. At that time, we saw an average of seven-eight interecepts a week. But today the number is much higher," Konstantin Sivkov, a Russian military analyst and president of the Academy for Geopolitical Problems, told Sputnik.

    US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft
    © AFP 2017/ Greg WOOD
    Why NATO's Increased Reconnaissance Activity 'Comes as No Surprise to Russia'
    The expert expressed concern over the situation because the majority of the intercepts occurred in the European part of Russia.

    Sivkov pointed out that the activity may be related to the balance of power in the Syrian conflict, which is currently not in favor of the US and its allies.

    "Now, the Syrian Army and its allies may reach the Syria-Jordan border and cut opposition forces from American bases in Jordan, which would be unacceptable for the US. This is why the Pentagon launched strikes on Syrian forces. They are testing the waters," Sivkov said.

    He suggested that it cannot be ruled out that Moscow will support Syrian forces, which means the risk of a military confrontation between the US and Russia in Syria.

    "This is the reason while the US and its NATO allies have increased the number of reconnaissance flights near Russia’s border," he concluded.

    In turn, former commander of the Russian Air Force Pyotr Deinekin said that the increase in NATO’s reconnaissance activity can be explained by a recent exercise of the alliance in the Baltic Sea.

    "As for the Baltic Sea, the reason is that NATO held drills there and US aircraft, including RC-135 and B-52 strategic bombers, were flying over neutral waters there. In addition, there was an incident when NATO jets flew by a Russian plane carrying the Russian defense minister," he told Sputnik.

    Su-27 and F-16
    CC0 / /
    Tensions in the Air: NATO-Russian Aerial Intercepts Intensify Amid Escalation in Europe
    On June 21, a NATO F-16 fighter aircraft made an attempt to approach the plane carrying Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu over neutral Baltic waters, but was promptly chased away by a Russian Su-27 fighter jet.

    Furthermore, Deinekin said that the number of reconnaissance flights near the Russian border is normal.

    "Taking into account the size of Russia’s territory, it is quite normal," he said.

    He added that Russian jets are scrambled each time when it is needed to identify an object approaching the Russian border.

    Related:

    Russian Jets Intercepted 14 Spy Planes Near National Border in Past Week
    New Version of US-Japan Interceptor Fails to Shoot Down Missile
    NATO-Russian Aerial Intercepts Intensify Amid Escalation in Europe
    Tags:
    reconnaisance, intercept, Su-27, NATO, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top News From Around the World Through Camera Lens
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok