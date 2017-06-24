French MPs Hope to Form Sister City Ties Between Crimea, South France

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French parliamentarians discussed on Friday the prospects of establishing parliamentary relations between the towns and cities of Crimea and those in the south of France with Russian lawmaker and former Prosecutor General of the Republic of Crimea Natalia Poklonskaya, a member of French delegation said.

"We would like that the towns of the Crimean Peninsula and those of the south of France establish sister-city relationships," Chairman of the regional branch of the French party National Centre of Independents and Peasants (CNIP) Hubert Fayard was quoted as saying by Russia’s State Duma press service.

A respective letter has been prepared by the French side, and this issue is being discussed with Russian Ambassador to France Alexander Orlov, Fayard noted.

© Sputnik/ Maks Vetrov Sanctions or Not, Crimea Wants to Be Part of Bigger World Together With Russia

The French parliamentarian added that France was actively working on establishing parliamentary ties between the southern France and Crimean cities.

Fayard stressed that the French delegation intended to find out the real situation around the Crimean referendum, as well as to convey accurate information to French citizens.

According to the press release, French parliamentarians are also expected to visit Donbas, with Fayard expressing hope that the result of the visit to the conflict zone will be opening of the first Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) official mission in France.