Australian Diplomats Praised Security at Confederations Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Diplomats from Australia and New Zealand visited the National Center for Crisis Management (NCMC) of the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) and highly appreciated the safety of the events of the FIFA Confederation Cup, the press service of ministry said.

"Representatives of the diplomatic staff of the embassies of New Zealand and Australia in Moscow visited the National Center for Crisis Management of the Emergencies Ministry. The interest shown by foreign colleagues in the activities of the NCMC is related to the organization of the security at the events of 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup of FIFA-2017, as lots of fans from New Zealand and Australian are attending the tournament," the ministry's press service said.

The guests were told that more than 23,000 people, about 2,000 units of equipment and 66 air vehicles were involved in ensuring the safety of sporting events, the ministry's representative said.

"The officials responsible for duty on the integrated security posts have been assigned to each stadium of the Confederations Cup, the places of residence of athletes and official representatives of the teams, transport infrastructure facilities, fan zones and hotels," the spokesperson for the ministry said.

Diplomats were informed about the participation of students and cadets of higher educational institutions of EMERCOM, fluent in foreign languages, as part of operational groups and operational shifts of the NCMCs, ministry's local crisis management centers and about the procedure for interaction with citizens of foreign countries in the event of emergencies, the ministerial employee noted.

"Foreign guests noted the high level of organization of the activities of the reactive units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia and the equipment of Russian rescuers," he stressed.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup is being held from June 17 to July 2 in Russia's cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.