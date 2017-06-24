Australian Diplomats Praised Security at Confederations Cup

"Representatives of the diplomatic staff of the embassies of New Zealand and Australia in Moscow visited the National Center for Crisis Management of the Emergencies Ministry. The interest shown by foreign colleagues in the activities of the NCMC is related to the organization of the security at the events of 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup of FIFA-2017, as lots of fans from New Zealand and Australian are attending the tournament," the ministry's press service said.
The guests were told that more than 23,000 people, about 2,000 units of equipment and 66 air vehicles were involved in ensuring the safety of sporting events, the ministry's representative said.
Diplomats were informed about the participation of students and cadets of higher educational institutions of EMERCOM, fluent in foreign languages, as part of operational groups and operational shifts of the NCMCs, ministry's local crisis management centers and about the procedure for interaction with citizens of foreign countries in the event of emergencies, the ministerial employee noted.
"Foreign guests noted the high level of organization of the activities of the reactive units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia and the equipment of Russian rescuers," he stressed.
The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup is being held from June 17 to July 2 in Russia's cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.
