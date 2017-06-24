Register
03:32 GMT +324 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Preparations for FIFA Confederations Cup in Moscow

    Australian Diplomats Praised Security at Confederations Cup

    © Sputnik/ Evgeniy Biyatov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 4620

    The Australian Diplomats overseeing security situation at the FIFA Confederation Cup in Russia noted the high level of organization of the reactive units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the ministry said on Friday.

    Soccer Football - Mexico v New Zealand - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Group A - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 21, 2017 Mexico fans outside the stadium before the game
    © REUTERS/ Carl Recine
    Over 3,000 Foreign Fans Use Confederations Cup Free Travel Program in Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Diplomats from Australia and New Zealand visited the National Center for Crisis Management (NCMC) of the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) and highly appreciated the safety of the events of the FIFA Confederation Cup, the press service of ministry said.

    "Representatives of the diplomatic staff of the embassies of New Zealand and Australia in Moscow visited the National Center for Crisis Management of the Emergencies Ministry. The interest shown by foreign colleagues in the activities of the NCMC is related to the organization of the security at the events of 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup of FIFA-2017, as lots of fans from New Zealand and Australian are attending the tournament," the ministry's press service said.

    The guests were told that more than 23,000 people, about 2,000 units of equipment and 66 air vehicles were involved in ensuring the safety of sporting events, the ministry's representative said.

    From left: Russia's Denis Glushakov scores a goal during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup match between Russia and New Zealand. Right: New Zealand's Tommy Smith
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Russia Defeats New Zealand at 1st Match of FIFA Confederations Cup
    "The officials responsible for duty on the integrated security posts have been assigned to each stadium of the Confederations Cup, the places of residence of athletes and official representatives of the teams, transport infrastructure facilities, fan zones and hotels," the spokesperson for the ministry said.

    Diplomats were informed about the participation of students and cadets of higher educational institutions of EMERCOM, fluent in foreign languages, as part of operational groups and operational shifts of the NCMCs, ministry's local crisis management centers and about the procedure for interaction with citizens of foreign countries in the event of emergencies, the ministerial employee noted.

    "Foreign guests noted the high level of organization of the activities of the reactive units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia and the equipment of Russian rescuers," he stressed.

    The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup is being held from June 17 to July 2 in Russia's cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.

    Related:

    FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts & Details
    Turkey Accuses 86 Members of Industrialists' Confederation of FETO Membership
    Russia to Hold 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup at High Level - Kremlin
    Tags:
    2017 Confederations Cup, Australia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok