Register
03:01 GMT +324 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Vsevolod Sibirtsev floating fish-processing factory returns to Vladivostok

    Catch and Release: Intercepted Russian Yacht Returns From North Korea

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 19450

    Katalexa, a Russian yacht en route to Vladivostok from Taiwan, was stopped and detained in North Korean-claimed waters after North Korean sailors claimed it was acting suspiciously, Asia Times reports.

    The incident occurred on June 16 about 50 kilometers from the nautical border distinguishing Korean waters from Russian waters. Before Katalexa could reach the port city of Vladivostok, home of the Trans-Siberia Railway terminus and neighbor to nearby China and North Korea, a North Korean patrol ship intercepted her. The crew aboard the Katalexa denied any wrongdoing, but were briefly detained by North Korea anyway. 

    Rajin port view. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kim Kwang Hyon
    Russian Yacht Katalexa Taken to North Korean Port of Rajin – Russia Embassy

    Russian emissaries reached out to their counterparts in Pyongyang to resolve the situation and oversaw Katalexa’s return to Russia just three days later. Alexander Matsegora, Russian ambassador to North Korea, intervened to ensure the vessel and its crew got home safe.

    North Korea may have only been pursuing due diligence. "I spoke with the captain of the yacht, Alexander Sidorenko, and he said that the Koreans were polite, attentive, and the crew are all fine," Vladivostok Ayle Parusa Yacht Club chief Artem Moiseenkov told Asia Times.

    While Russian diplomats were Johnny-on-the-spot, "the North Korean officials also acted correctly, didn’t try to make up any charges and there was no physical coercion,” said Konstantin Asmolov, analyst at the Center for Korean Research at the Institute of the Far East.

    Vladivostok ice breaker
    © Photo: vyborgshipyard.ru
    Made in Russia: Meet the Vladivostok, the World's Most Powerful Non-Nuclear Icebreaker

    "They just didn’t understand why they had been detained," Moiseenkov said of his conversation with the Katalexa’s skipper. "The border patrol apologized for the detention …  as far as I know, the crew has no gripes."

    Related:

    Over 350 Energy Companies’ Chiefs to Take Part in East Russia Oil, Gas Forum
    Obama White House Laid 'Cunning Trap for Trump' With Plan to Cyber Bomb Russia
    Russia's Soyuz-2.1v Blasts Off From Plesetsk With Military Spacecraft Aboard
    Sanctions or Not, Crimea Wants to Be Part of Bigger World Together With Russia
    Pinpoint Precision: Russia Uses Kalibrs Only on Significant Targets in Syria
    Tags:
    diplomacy, Center for Korean Research at the Institute of the Far East, Alexander Matsegora, Vladivostok
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok