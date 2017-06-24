Russian Soyuz Rocket Puts Military Satellite Into Earth’s Orbit - MoD

"The spacecraft, which was launched in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry, has been placed into orbit as scheduled, its control has been taken over at 22:27 MSK [19:27GMT] by the Aerospace Forces," the ministry said.
The Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket blasted off Friday at 9:04 p.m. local time. This was the second launch this year from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, almost 500 miles north of Moscow. Last month, a Soyuz-2.1b rocket placed another military satellite into orbit.
