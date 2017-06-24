Over 350 Energy Companies’ Chiefs to Take Part in East Russia Oil, Gas Forum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 350 chiefs of oil and gas companies of Russia, Europe and Asia will take part in the second East Russia Oil and Gas Forum, set to take place in the city of Vladivostok on July 5-6, according to the statement.

"World leaders of technology production and over 350 chiefs of major oil and gas companies of Europe, Asia and Russia will take place in the second annual East Russia Oil and Gas Forum," the statement of the organizers said.

Apart from that, more than 150 leaders of operating companies of the key oil and gas projects of the Eastern Siberia and the Far East will attend the forum.

The forum, set to be held in the Far East Federal University, located at the Russky Island, Vladivostok, will be devoted to oil and gas projects in the Russian regions of Irkutsk and Yakutia, offshore gas and oil exploration, and the Power of Siberia pipeline project, designed to transfer fuel from Russia’s Irkutsk Region and Sakha Republic to consumers living in the Russian Far East and China.