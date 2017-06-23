Senator Says Extended Sanctions on Russia Sign of EU’s 'Inertia'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — European Council President Donald Tusk said earlier 28 EU leaders had agreed at the summit talks in Brussels to prolong restrictions on Moscow for another six months.

"The new extension of EU sanctions means no policy and, instead, the willingness to maintain the status quo. No one believes in sanctions anymore. Inertia," Alexey Pushkov tweeted.

Новое продление санкций со ст.ЕС означает отсутствие политики, вместо нее — подтверждение статус-кво. В санкции уже никто не верит. Инерция. — Алексей Пушков (@Alexey_Pushkov) June 22, 2017

The bloc introduced economic sanctions on Moscow in 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia. Among the key restrictions are a ban on long-term loans to major Russian banks, energy and defense companies, and curbs on exports of equipment and technology for offshore and shale oil production to Russia. Special restrictions, including a ban on investment, target Crimea and Sevastopol.