MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia's Gazprom energy company plans to invest 850 billion rubles ($14.1 billion) in total annually in 2018-2019, financial and economic policy department head Alexander Ivannikov said Thursday.

"We have a total figure for the 2018-2019 investment program in forming the three-year plan, so the figure of 850 billion [rubles] is without breakdown," Ivannikov told reporters.

Gazprom later clarified to Sputnik that the $14.1 billion figure refers to the average annual investment under the investment program in 2018 and 2019.