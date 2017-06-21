Russia Supplied Over 250 Sukhoi Su Aircraft to Asia-Pacific Region

© AP Photo/ Michel Euler Russian Exporter Ready to Sell Arms to NATO States If Allowed - Rosoboronexport

LE BOURGET (France) (Sputnik)Russia supplied over 250 Sukhoi Su aircraft to the Asia-Pacific countries, a number of which are using the Sukhoi Su-30 Flanker jet as the air forces' main fighter aircraft, the director general of the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said Wednesday.

"The Russian aviation equipment, the multirole fighter jets of Su and MiG type, is in increased demand in Asia Pacific. Over 250 Su aircraft are supplied to the Asia-Pacific region. Su-30 fighter jets are chosen as the main fighter aircraft of the air forces in several countries of the region," Alexander Mikheev said at the Paris Air Show-2017.

Multirole fighters Sukhoi Su-35 and Su-30MK, trainer-fighter Yakovlev Yak-130, inflight refuelling tanker aircraft Ilyushin Il-78MK-90 and multirole amphibian aircraft Beriev Be-200 generate the most interest among the customers from the Asia Pacific region, Mikheev added.

The 52nd Paris Air Show kicked off at Le Bourget airport in the French capital of Paris on Monday. The exhibition, which is to last through June 19-25, gathers players in the global aviation market to demonstrate their latest developments and technological innovations.