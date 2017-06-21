Register
15:51 GMT +321 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The interior of a Mercedes-Benz car is seen at a new Mercedes-Benz plant's cornerstone laying ceremony in the town of Esipovo outside Moscow, Russia, June 20, 2017

    Daimler Localizes Production in Russia With New $280Mln Mercedes-Benz Plant

    © REUTERS/ Tatyana Makeyeva
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 25780

    Daimler AG is localizing production of Mercedes-Benz SUVs and sedans thanks to strong sales and the growth potential of the Russian market.

    LNG plant construction
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    European Commission Clears Russia-UK-Germany LNG Services Joint Venture
    On Tuesday, the car manufacturer Daimler began construction of a new factory in in the Moscow region. The firm is investing over €250 million ($279 million) in the factory, which will create over 1000 jobs. 

    The new factory is located in Esipovo Industrial Park, around 40km northwest of the Russian capital. It will manufacture sport utility vehicles (SUV) and e-class sedans, the first of will leave the assembly line in 2019.

    Daimler has chosen Moscow as a center for its global expansion because of Russia's strategic importance, potential for market growth and the popularity of Mercedes-Benz in the Russian premium car market. 

    Last year, Mercedes-Benz was the strongest-selling premium automobile brand in Russia, for the fourth year running. The best-selling models were the E-Class sedan and the SUVs.

    "Russia has been one of our most important global markets for decades. We are the number one brand in the Russian premium segment. Now, we are expanding our global production network with a new factory," Markus Schaefer, Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain Management, told Sputnik Deutschland.

    "The sanctions don't disturb us, we are working here within the legal framework of what is possible. We believe that the Russian market will continue to develop and that the factory and its products have a successful future here in Russia."

    In preparation for the expansion, last year Daimler opened a new after-sales service center 20km from the site of the new factory.

    "The local production brings us closer to our customers in Russia and at the same time strengthens the global competitiveness of Mercedes-Benz Cars," Schaefer said.

    • Daimler management with the Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov (center) and Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov (second right)
      Daimler management with the Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov (center) and Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov (second right)
      © Photo: Pressedienst Daimler AG
    • At Daimler's construction site close to Moscow
      At Daimler's construction site close to Moscow
      © Sputnik/ Natalja Pawlowa
    • At Daimler's construction site close to Moscow
      At Daimler's construction site close to Moscow
      © Sputnik/ Natalja Pawlowa
    • Plan of the new car plant close to Moscow
      Plan of the new car plant close to Moscow
      © Photo: Daimler AG Pressedienst
    1 / 4
    © Photo: Pressedienst Daimler AG
    Daimler management with the Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov (center) and Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov (second right)

    Axel Bense is CEO of Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing RUS (MBMR), the company which manages production at the new site. He told Sputnik that the company decided to go ahead with the plans since the worst of Russia's economic recession has passed.

    "We have had this idea for a long time, but then the crisis started. Now, the time has come to build the plant together with our Russian partners. We have already begun construction work at the site and the first supports will be up in four to six seeks. According to the plan, all the buildings should be built by the end of the year," Bense said.

    Daimler joins several German companies, including the agricultural machinery manufacturer Claas and the consumer goods company Henkel, which have localized production in Russia since the government introduced its import substitution plan in September 2014. 

    LADA pavilion at the 2016 Moscow International Automobile Salon at Crocus Expo in Moscow. AvtoVaz has significantly expanded its lineup of contemporary car designs in recent years.
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Pedal to the Metal: Russian Car Sales Jump by Double Digits for Month of May
    The plan includes several measures to stimulate production in Russia, such as the Special Investment Contract. This offers tax breaks and legal guarantees for Russian companies who want to make products which aren't already made in Russia, and for foreign manufacturers who are going to localize production in Russia.

    The fall in the value of the ruble since 2014 has also made Russian production more competitive. In 2015, Volkswagen and Hyundai boosted production in their Russian factories of vehicles for export markets in the Middle East and Far East, as a consequence of the weak ruble.

    According to figures from the Russian analytical agency AVTOSTAT, the import substitution program has already led to a greater proportion of domestically-produced cars sold on the Russian market. In the first four months of 2017, 60 percent of cars sold in Russia were manufactured domestically, up from 33 percent in 2010. 

    Related:

    Oops! I Did it Again: Young Woman Slams Mercedes Into 11 Parked Cars
    Mercedes-Benz to Recall Over 300,000 Cars in US Because of Fire Hazard
    Daimler to Invest $250Mln in Mercedes Plant Project Near Moscow – Ministry
    Mercedes is Ready to Pay 1% Environmental Tax in India if Diesel Ban is Revoked
    Tags:
    plant, manufacturing, anti-Russian sanctions, car, Mercedes-Benz, Daimler AG, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok