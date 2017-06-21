Russia's New Soyuz Rocket to Be Modified for Sea Launch, Vostochny Space Center

–

LE BOURGET (France) (Sputnik)Russia's projected Soyuz-5 medium-lift carrier rocket will be integrated for the Sea Launch project, followed by launches from the Vostochny Space Center, S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia General Director Vladimir Solntsev said Wednesday.

"We can integrate it to Sea Launch and, having essentially completed work at Baikonur, we could transfer it to Vostochny Space Center", Solntsev told reporters at the Paris Air Show.

The Roscosmos space corporation expects to launch the first Soyuz-5 in 2022.