Russian Irkut Corporation Sign Contracts for Supply of 175 MC-21 Planes

Russian Super Airliner MC-21 to Plough the Skies in 2016

NOVOSIBIRSK (Sputnik) — Russian Irkut Corporation signed contracts for the supply of 175 MC-21 planes, Irkutsk Oblast governor Sergei Levchenko said Wednesday.

"Irkutsk Aviation Plant has been identified as the key link in the assembling of the MC-21 mid-range aircraft. At present, two test flights of the new aircraft have been completed. It is planned to begin serial assembling and deliveries in 2018. Irkut Corporation has signed contracts for the delivery of 175 MC-21 aircraft. Today the main customer is the Aeroflot company," Levchenko told reporters.

The MC-21 is a short- to mid-range Russian jet airliner capable of taking between 150 and 211 passengers on board. It is expected to replace Soviet Tu, Yak and An aircraft. The MC-21 maiden flight took place in Irkutsk in May.