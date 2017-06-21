Rosatom Poised to Start Wind Farms Projects Abroad, Company's Deputy Chief Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Komarov said that Rosatom is set to receive the necessary experience from building wind farms in Russia before entering the global market.
"I think that we will definitely enter global markets with our wind turbines. But we, as usual, want to work in the way we always do, before offering something to the world, we need to build it at home," Komarov told reporters on the sidelines of the Atomexpo-2017 forum.
He added that the company has good chances of receiving orders from foreign clients.
In January, Rosatom approved the Dutch manufacturer Lagerwey as its partner in building wind farms in Russia. The components for wind turbines will be produced using technologies from Lagerwey in Rosatom's Atommash plant in the Russian city of Volgodonsk.
