Almost 90% Russians Approve Putin's Foreign Policy - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Pew Research Center survey revealed that 63 percent of respondents approved of how Putin conducted relations with Ukraine and 73 percent how the president was handling relations with the United States.
The majority of respondents, namely 71 percent, consider the rising prices the most important problem in the country followed by the issue of corrupt political leaders with 58 percent.
The poll was carried out between February 18 and April 3 among 1,002 Russian adults.
