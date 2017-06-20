No Persecution in Russia on Any Grounds - Lavrov on ECHR's LGBT Ruling

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the ECHR ruled Russia's law banning LGBT propaganda to minors to be discriminatory. In its ruling, the court decided that even though the law’s main objective was to protect minors, its scope is unclear and its application is arbitrary.

"As for a specific ruling by some court about the law on LGBT people, I do not remember hearing or reading about such a ruling, there are many of them, many complain. I want to state once again what we have repeatedly stated: we have no persecution for any orientation in one area or another, including orientation in the sphere of LGBT," Lavrov said when asked by a French journalist to comment on the decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The Russian Justice Ministry said that the law banning gay propaganda among minors does not contradict international practice and promised to challenge the ECHR's ruling on Tuesday.

The ECHR issued a ruling following a complaint from LGBT activists. In 2009-2012, the complaint applicants were fined over administrative offenses after the organization of the protests against the gay propaganda law which came into force in 2013.

The court concluded that there had been a violation of Article 10 on freedom of expression of the European Convention on Human Rights, and a breach of Article 14 on prohibition of discrimination in conjunction with Article 10 of the Convention.