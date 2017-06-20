Russian Gay Propaganda Law No Contradiction to Int'l Practice - Justice Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's law banning gay propaganda among minors does not contradict international practice, the Russian Justice Ministry said after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled it as discriminatory on Tuesday.

"The Russian Ministry of Justice… proceeds from the fact that the provisions of a number of regional laws prohibiting the propagation of unconventional sexual relations among minors did not contradict international practice," the ministry said.

In expressing disagreement with the ECHR's conclusions, the ministry said that the laws "were aimed exclusively at protecting the morals and health of children."