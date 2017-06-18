Putin Says Not Every Problem in Russia Solved Using Hands-on Management

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian local authorities are actively engaged in solving problems of the citizens, so not every problem is dealt through hands-on management, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday.

"I would not say that everything is solved directly, in a 'manual' mode," Putin told the NTV broadcaster in an interview.

The president pointed out that the issues on agenda were also solved by the local authorities despite their work might not seem to be that evident.

"Many [people] want to use this opportunity [Q&A session] to bring their concerns to my attention or to formulate their appeal. There is nothing unusual about it, especially since it is sometimes relatively difficult to reach out to regional or municipal level with your problem. However, it does not mean that our colleagues in the regions, municipalities do not work. We just simply do not see this work, since only those people, whose problems have not been solved yet, are approaching [me], " Putin added.

On Thursday, the Russian president held his 15th "Direct Line" Q&A session. During the session, which lasted for four hours, Putin answered 73 questions out of some 1.9 million that had been sent from different parts of Russia, as well as from other countries, including Ukraine and the United States.