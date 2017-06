© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov Russia to Create Drone Flights Control System - Manufacturer

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) — A Moscow Aviation Institute (MAI) university startup has developed an electronic warfare and firing helicopter drone, a Russian defense industry source told Sputnik on Friday.

"The MAI's 'Iskatel' Design Office has created a new model of an unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] of the 'Voron 777-1' helicopter type," the source said.

The electronic warfare system- and weapons-equipped drone has passed the needed tests and is expected to be ready for deliveries to interested buyers in 2018-2019, the source added.