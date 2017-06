–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia may deploy additional elements of an early warning network, including a radar station, in its Arctic zone, taking into account the presence of US submarines nuclear submarines close to its borders, a senior Russian lawmaker said Thursday.

"The early detection and warning system has already been built, but additional elements should be placed there, I think," Viktor Ozerov, chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on Defense and Security, told Sputnik.

According to Ozerov, the additional elements could include a radar, as well as ground-, air- and space target-tracking systems.