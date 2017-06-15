Putin on Opposition: Ready to Speak to Anyone Aiming to Improve People's Lives

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual "Direct Line" session that he was ready to talk with anyone who was willing to improve people's lives rather than exploiting the country's difficulties for self-promotion.

"I am ready to talk with everyone who really aims to improve people's lives, aims to solve the problems the country is facing, rather than using the existing difficulties, that are always in abundance everywhere, for their own political and personal promotion. In order to cash in politically on these difficulties, only exacerbating them," Putin said answering a question on whether he was ready for dialogue with opposition.