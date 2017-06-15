Putin: 'My Second Grandson Has Been Recently Born'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday during the "Direct Line" Q&A call-in session that his second grandson was recently born.

Earlier in the day, Putin said his daughters lived in Russia and were not involved into politics . The president noted that he would prefer not to share information about his grandchildren as he wanted them to grow up as normal people and not as some kind of "royalty."

The Russian leader is holding the 15th annual Q&A call-in session, the president answered about 15 questions during the first hour of the session.