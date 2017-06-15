Gazprom Discusses Supplying Gas to India, Swap Operations With China, Iran

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Gazprom Not Admitted to Consider Opal Gas Pipeline Case

BERLIN (Sputnik)Russian energy giant Gazprom is discussing gas deliveries to India and does not rule out swap operations with China and Iran, Gazprom Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee Alexander Medvedev said Thursday.

"At present, we are discussing a more ambitious project, which is the organization of gas supplies to India, including the possible use of exchange transactions involving Russia, China and Iran," Medvedev said.

Russian energy giant Gazprom does not see economic feasibility in discussing the Nord Stream-2 project with the European Commission within the framework of the mandate of EU countries, Gazprom Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee Alexander Medvedev said Thursday.

"From the point of view of economic feasibility within the framework of discussing the project itself, I do not see it," Medvedev told a press conference.