Putin: 'I Want My Grandchildren to Grow Up as Regular People'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has said during the "Direct Line" session that he does not talk about his grandchildren because he wants them to grow up as regular people, interacting with other children, and not as some kind of "royalty."

"You see, I do not want them [grandchildren] to grow up as some kind of 'royalty,' I want them to grow up as regular people. They need regular communication, communication with other children for these means. As soon as I mention [their] age, name, they will be identified at once, they will not be left alone. It will be detrimental to children's development," the president said.

The president also called on others for understanding.