Putin Says His Children Live in Moscow, Not Involved In Politics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual "Direct Line" session that his children lived in Moscow and were not involved in politics, while his grandchildren were currently attending kindergarten.

"My children, my daughters, despite all the rumors, live here in Russia, in Moscow, and I have grandchildren, they also live a normal life. My daughters are engaged in science and education. They are not involved in any politics, they live normal, ordinary life," Putin said.

"As for the grandchildren, some of them are already attending kindergarten," the president added.

Putin's Q&A session in 2016 lasted 3 hours and 40 minutes, where the Russian leader answered 80 questions out of the 3 million that were submitted by various means.