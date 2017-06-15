Putin: Russian Authorities to Work on Improving Russians' Living Standards

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian authorities will be trying to improve the living standards of the country's population, President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" call-in session on Thursday.

"In general, we will definitely trying to achieve a situation which allows people to really feel a change for the better," Putin said.

According to Putin, the authorities have already indexed social pensions and made block payments to pensioners.

Work is also underway to raise Russia's minimum wage, the president added.

Russia has been hit by a downturn that began in early 2015 after falling oil prices and Western anti-Russia sanctions took bite. The country's GDP fell 3.7 percent in 2015, according to the Russian Federal Statistics Service Rosstat.

On April 18, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its World Economic Outlook report that Russian economic growth is expected to pick up in 2017 — 2018 and will reach 1.4 percent for both years.