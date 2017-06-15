Putin Prepared Two Days Uninterruptedly for 'Direct Line'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the spokesman, the preparation for the event started a week ahead of the session.

"But when he already abstains himself from all events, in fact for two [days], from what I witnessed, he has been preparing for two days without a break," Peskov said while aired by Channel One.

The fifteenth annual "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" event started at noon Moscow time (09:00 GMT) and is broadcast live by Channel One, Rossiya-1 and Rossiya-24 and radio stations Mayak, Vesti FM, and Radio Rossii.

"There is no need to wait for surprises probably, we should wait for an interesting and substantial talk. You know that the president is generous with definitions, orders, critical statements. That is why, let us wait," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that the 2017 "direct line" would become the most hi-tech in history.