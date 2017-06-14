What to Expect From Putin’s Annual Q&A Session

The annual Direct Line With Vladimir Putin event is scheduled to be held on June 15, when the President will discuss a host of important issues and poignant questions brought forward by the people of Russia.

Earlier Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that the public has already submitted some 1.6 million questions, covering a broad range of topics from various aspects of life.

However, it appears that what a vast number of people really want to know is whether Putin will run for president during the upcoming election.

"Obviously, the question ‘Vladimir Vladimirovich, when are you going to announce that you’re running for the next presidential term?’ won’t be overlooked – I think it has become somewhat obligatory by now. But the President will most likely just laugh it off, like he usually does," Russian political analyst Alexei Mukhin told RIA Novosti.

He added that social problems, the current state of the Russian economy and the country’s domestic policy are also likely to be among the key issues to be discussed during this Q&A event.

Mikhail Remizov, head of the National Strategy Institute, concurred with Mukhin. He explained that currently any major address by President Putin is first and foremost regarded within the context of his election campaign.

He added that while the social issues will likely dominate the event’s agenda, the public may also express a keen interest in the situation abroad as well.

"The existing TV formats have fostered a significant public interest in global affairs… And the ongoing changes on the international stage may be important enough for the President to discuss with the society," Remizov said.

Both analysts also said that the President will also likely have to answer questions about the ongoing struggle against corruption and the recent protest activity in the country.