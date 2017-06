–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that a dump of 2 tonnes of explosive materials was found in Russia’s Severomorsk in vicinity of military objects.

"On June 2, two reservoirs buried in the ground were found on the territory of a former warehouse left behind by a private contractor company that carried out construction work at a significant distance from the facilities of the Northern Fleet," the statement read.

The reservoirs were found to contain "a component of the substance used to destroy rock," and were "evacuated with their contents and disposed of."