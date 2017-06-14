Moscow Authorities Released Almost All Minors Detained at Unauthorized Protest

© Sputnik/ Eugene Odinokov Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Arrested for Unauthorized Rally Calls

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, police estimated that some 4,500 people took part in an opposition rally in Moscow, which was not authorized by the government. According to the Russian Interior Ministry, over 150 people were detained during the Moscow rally.

"A total of 136 minors were detained, preventive discussions were held with 121 of them, while the reports were filed on 15 minors … [Almost] all of them were released almost immediately," the official said.

Chernikov added that one minor will face trial in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure, while another is currently in the center of temporary detention for minors as he did not have any documents with him and his parents have not showed up yet.

On Sunday, Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny urged rally-goers to attend his protest on the city's central Tverskaya Street, rather than the one on Academician Sakharov Avenue, a location which had been sanctioned by Moscow authorities. Navalny's last-minute decision was labelled by Moscow authorities as a provocation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that the rally in Moscow posed a danger to citizens, as the event took place during the Russia Day celebrations in the capital.

Peskov noted that the authorized opposition rallies, which still took place in Moscow on the Academician Sakharov Avenue and in nine other Russian cities, were conducted without provocations as the events were carried out in coordination with authorities.