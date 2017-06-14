Register
06:34 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian police officers detain a participant of an unauthorized opposition rally in Tverskaya street in central Moscow on June 12, 2017

    Moscow Authorities Released Almost All Minors Detained at Unauthorized Protest

    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 7720

    Almost all minors detained at an unsanctioned opposition rally in Moscow on June 12 have been released by the Russian authorities, Vladimir Chernikov, the head of the Moscow’s department on regional security and anti-corruption, told Sputnik Tuesday.

    Politician Alexei Navalny during a hearing at Moscow's Tverskoi District Court as the court considers the administrative case against Navalny over organization of an unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Eugene Odinokov
    Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Arrested for Unauthorized Rally Calls
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, police estimated that some 4,500 people took part in an opposition rally in Moscow, which was not authorized by the government. According to the Russian Interior Ministry, over 150 people were detained during the Moscow rally.

    "A total of 136 minors were detained, preventive discussions were held with 121 of them, while the reports were filed on 15 minors … [Almost] all of them were released almost immediately," the official said.

    Chernikov added that one minor will face trial in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure, while another is currently in the center of temporary detention for minors as he did not have any documents with him and his parents have not showed up yet.

    On Sunday, Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny urged rally-goers to attend his protest on the city's central Tverskaya Street, rather than the one on Academician Sakharov Avenue, a location which had been sanctioned by Moscow authorities. Navalny's last-minute decision was labelled by Moscow authorities as a provocation.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that the rally in Moscow posed a danger to citizens, as the event took place during the Russia Day celebrations in the capital.

    Peskov noted that the authorized opposition rallies, which still took place in Moscow on the Academician Sakharov Avenue and in nine other Russian cities, were conducted without provocations as the events were carried out in coordination with authorities.

    Related:

    Over 150 People Detained in Unsanctioned Opposition Rally in Moscow
    About 1,000 Take Part in Authorized Opposition Rally in Moscow
    Tags:
    Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok