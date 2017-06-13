Putin to Consult Gov't Bodies Ahead of 'Direct Line' Session - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and Wednesday will hold a number of meetings with government ministers and heads of different agencies to prepare for the annual "direct line" Q&A call-in session, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Today the president is working on issues related to the 'direct line,' he is preparing for it. He will be preparing today and tomorrow. You know, traditionally he looks over masses of information, refreshes statistical data in his mind, communicates with ministers, heads of agencies, makes an 'update' of information," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that the direct line television program would air on Thursday at noon Moscow time (09:00 GMT).