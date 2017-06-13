Organizer of Russian Journalist Politkovskaya's Murder Dies in Jail

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Lom-Ali Gaitukayev, who had been given a life sentence for soliciting the killing of prominent Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, died in a penal colony, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Gaitukayev died in a colony," the source said Monday, adding that the convict suffered from several illnesses.
In June 2014, a Moscow court gave life sentences to Gaitukayev and Rustam Makhmudov, finding them guilty of organizing the murder of the journalist. Their accomplices had also been convicted and imprisoned.
All comments
Show new comments (0)