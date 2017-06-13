Rosatom Seeks to Generate $137 Bln in 10-Year Foreign Orders Portfolio

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian State Corporation Rosatom plans to increase its 10-year foreign orders portfolio to $137.3 billion by the end of this year, according to a nuclear power company Atomenergoprom annual report published Tuesday.

Last year, Rosatom's 10-year foreign orders portfolio totaled $134 billion.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev disclosed plans to reach $137 billion in foreign orders over the next decade last fall.

Russian State Corporation Rosatom's foreign orders in the field of nuclear fuel cycle goods and services have grown to $35 billion as of last year, according to a nuclear power company Atomenergoprom (AEP) annual report published Tuesday.

"In 2016, despite the continued stagnation of demand and the decline in prices in the markets for NFC goods and services, the portfolio of foreign orders for the 1-year period in these markets reached $35 billion," AEP's report states.

Rosatom's 2015 nuclear fuel cycle foreign orders totaled $33.4 billion.

Atomenergoprom, or Joint Stock Company Atomic Energy Power Corporation, is controlled by Rosatom and is in charge of Rosatom's civil assets.

