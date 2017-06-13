Russia's Next Carrier-Based Rocket Launch Planned for 2018 - Khrunichev Center

"The next launch of the Rokot launch vehicle is commercial, with the European satellite Sentinel-5P, scheduled for September. The launch of the Sentinel-3B satellite scheduled for the first quarter of 2018 will also be commercial and will conclude the program," Khrunichev said in a press release.
The Rokot is a modification of the RS-18 (SS-19 Stiletto) two-stage ballistic missile that is being decommissioned from Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces.
