Russia's Next Carrier-Based Rocket Launch Planned for 2018 - Khrunichev Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The last launch of Russia's light-class Rokot carrier rocket will take place early next year, Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center said Tuesday.

"The next launch of the Rokot launch vehicle is commercial, with the European satellite Sentinel-5P, scheduled for September. The launch of the Sentinel-3B satellite scheduled for the first quarter of 2018 will also be commercial and will conclude the program," Khrunichev said in a press release.

The Rokot is a modification of the RS-18 (SS-19 Stiletto) two-stage ballistic missile that is being decommissioned from Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces.

